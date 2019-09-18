Five inmates escape Juvenile Detention Centre in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): At least five inmates escaped from Indore's Juvenile Detention Centre by breaking an old window on Tuesday, police said.

The five inmates who escaped from the centre have been identified as Akash, Ravi, Hrithik, Dharmendra and Arun. They were serving time at the detention centre after being charged under various sections.

While Ravi was charged for murder, Dharmendra was charged for kidnapping and rape.

The five escaped while inmates were playing cricket in the playground in jail premises.

A search is underway in the case. (ANI)

