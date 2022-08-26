Five killed as fire breaks out at building in UP's Moradabad

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 26 (ANI): Five people were killed and seven others injured after a fire broke out at a multi-storey building in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Friday.

Shailendra Kumar Singh, District Magistrate, Moradabad said the fire broke out in a three-storey building. In the incident, five people lost their lives and seven were rescued from the building and later rushed to the hospital for treatment.

As per the information, members of the same family were residing in the three-storey building.

Surinder Singh, Emergency Medical Officer, District Hospital said, "We are yet to ascertain the details. Four people including 2 children and 2 adults were brought dead to the hospital after they sustained fire injuries."





The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.

More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out at a factory in Noida's Sector 80 on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The fire has spread to the top of the tin shed of the factory.

Earlier on Wednesday, a massive fire broke out on the second floor of a mobile godown in the Patparganj industrial area in the national capital.

The fire broke out at 10 PM in the four-storey building on Wednesday night. No casualty has been reported so far. (ANI)

