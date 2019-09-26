Five killed as wall collapses following heavy rain in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Five persons, including one child, were killed after a wall collapsed in Pune's Sahkarnagar area on Wednesday.

According to the officials, the wall collapsed following heavy rainfall in the region.

During the rescue operation, the Fire Brigade officials recovered the bodies from the debris.

Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted severe thunderstorm in Mumbai and adjoining regions of Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, a 10-year-old girl died after being trapped under the debris of a partially collapsed building in the Khar area of Mumbai. (ANI)

