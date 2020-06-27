Five killed in accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Five people died in an accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district on Friday evening, the police said.

While four people died on the spot, one got severely injured in the accident. The injured succumbed to his injuries in an ambulance while being shifted to a hospital.

According to police, the overspeeding vehicle rammed into a divider on the Mumbai- Ahmedabad national highway.

"The Wagon R car was heading from Nalasopara to Navsari in Gujarat. When the car reached Talasari on the highway, the driver lost control of the car and rammed into the divider and landed on the Mumbai lane, where it hit a scooter rider. The occupants of the car died on the spot," said the spokesperson of Palghar police.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

