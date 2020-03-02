Five killed in accident on Pune-Mumbai highway

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Five people were killed in an accident near Khopoli on Pune-Mumbai highway last night.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 pm last night where six people riding on two-wheelers were waiting near the highway in the Bor Ghat area. A speeding truck hit them and overturned, killing 5 out of them, while one was injured.

The deceased were identified as Pradeep Chhole (38), Amol Chilme (30), Narayan Gubdale (28), Govind Nalwad and Nivrutti Gundale (28). (ANI)

