Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 10 (ANI): As many as five people were killed in an explosion that occurred in a private firecracker factory near Usilambatti in Madurai today, said the Superintendent of Police, Madurai.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Five killed in firecracker factory explosion in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
ANI | Updated: Nov 10, 2022 15:47 IST
