Five killed, one injured in road accident in UP's Rampur

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): In a serious car accident, five people were killed and another one was injured in Tanda police station area in Rampur, said the Tanda Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Kumar.

The five people travelling in the car have died and the condition of the driver is critical and he is admitted to the district hospital, added the SDM.

The bodies have been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem, as per the SDM.





"There is a Sikampur intersection in Thana Tanda area. According to the information received, six people were in the car. Five have died and the condition of the sixth person i.e. the driver is still said to be serious. He is undergoing treatment," said Kumar.

"These people were riding in an Eco car. Which car has collided, it is yet to be ascertained. In Swar police station, there has been an accident in Swar while returning from the village," he added. (ANI)

