Five-member Congress delegation calls on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): A five-member Congress delegation on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The delegation comprised of Mallikarjun Kharge, AK Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"A delegation of the Indian National Congress leaders comprising Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Shri A.K. Antony, Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shri Rahul Gandhi and Smt Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President tweeted.

They submitted a memorandum to the president demanding dismissing of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni and an independent judicial investigation by a Commission comprising of two sitting judges of the Supreme Court of India or the High Court.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that took place in Uttar Pradesh on October 3. (ANI)