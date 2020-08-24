Five members of family found hanging at their house in MP's Tikamgarh

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Five members of a family were found hanging at their house in Khargapur of Tikamgarh district on Sunday, police said.

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

"A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been called. We can not ascertain the cause of deaths as of now," Tikamgarh SP Prashant Khare told media here.

Postmortem of the bodies will be done. We will follow the standard probe methods and investigate the case," Tikamgarh SP Prashant Khare told media here. (ANI)

