Five Moradabad stone pelting accused test positive for COVID-19

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Five people, who were earlier arrested in connection with the April 15 stone-pelting incident in Moradabad, have tested positive for COVID-19, said Chief Medical Officer Dr MC Garg.

"10 people, including eight men and two women, were earlier arrested. Their sampling was done as they came from a hotspot area. Out of these, five have tested positive for COVID-19. All those who came in contact with them will be quarantined," Dr Garg said.

"In total, 11 samples were sent from jail and six people have tested positive for COVID-19," he added.

Out of 11, one person was arrested in connection with another case.

On April 15, stones were pelted at an ambulance carrying a team of medical personnel and police, which had gone to take family members of a person who died of COVID-19 here to a quarantine facility. (ANI)

