Five more coronavirus cases in Gujarat today

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in the state on Sunday, said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Gujarat.

"Total 63 people have tested positive for coronavirus till now in the state," she said.

The Principal Secretary added, "Two COVID-19 patients are on ventilator, while one patient has been discharged from Ahmedabad's SVP Hospital."

Till Sunday, 1024 COVID-19 confirmed cases have been reported in the country, including 27 deaths. (ANI)

