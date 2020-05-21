Five more COVID-19 cases in Himachal, state tally reaches 126

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): Five more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 126 on Thursday, said Hamirpur District Collector Harikesh Meena.

Out of the total cases, there are 69 cases that are still active, he added.

"Five new cases have been reported in the Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh," according to District Collector Harikesh Meena.

As of Thursday, India records 63,624 active cases out of 1,12,359 confirmed cases, as per the Health Ministry. (ANI)

