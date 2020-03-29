Five more COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Five more COVID-19 cases have been reported from the state, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), Jammu and Kashmir Government.

"5 more people test positive in Kashmir including 2 from Srinagar, 2 from Budgam and 1 from Baramulla," said Kansal.

Till now, two COVID-19 deaths have now been reported from the Union Territory.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 979, including 48 foreigners, of which 31 cases were reported from Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

