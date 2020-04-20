Five more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state tally reaches 395

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 20 (ANI): Five more coronavirus cases have been reported in Karnataka, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 395, said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Yediyurappa also released an advisory for Tablighi Jamaat attendees, information about telemedicine facility, and a coronavirus watch application and helpline.

"COVID-19: Morning Bulletin. Total Cases: 395. Deceased: 16. Recovered:111. New Cases: 5. Other information: Telemedicine facility, Instructions to Tablighi Jamaat Attendees, #Corona Watch Application and Helpline details," Yediyurappa tweeted along with the advisory.

The advisory urged any person who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi to contact 08029711171 Arogya Sahayavaani.

"Corona watch mobile application can be downloaded from www.Karnataka.gov.in. In the application, you can see the spots visited by positive patients up to 14 days prior to testing positive. Also, it shows the nearest first respondent hospitals and helpline numbers," it added. (ANI)

