Five more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state tally reaches 606

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 3 (ANI): Five more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Karnataka, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 606, the state government said on Sunday.

The total number of cases includes, 25 deaths and 282 discharged.

"Five new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Karnataka from 2nd May, 5 pm to 3rd May, 12 noon; taking the total number of positive cases to 606 which includes 25 deaths and 282 discharges," the government stated.

According to the statement, out of the five cases, three have been reported from Kalaburagi and two have been identified from Mudhol. (ANI)

