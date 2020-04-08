Five more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 348

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 8 (ANI): Five more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, with this the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 348, the Health Department said on Wednesday.

Of the five new cases; one case was reported from Bikaner of a 21-year-old male who was in contact with a returnee from the Tablighi Jamaat event held recently in the national capital. While another case was reported in Banswara of a 50-year-old female who was in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

The remaining three cases were reported from Jaipur of a 40-year-old male, a female and a 4-year-old child, who had come in contact with COVID-19 patients.

India's tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 5,194, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Out of the 5194 cases, 4,643 cases are active cases while 401 people have recovered/discharged and one migrated. The ministry has reported 10 new deaths in the last 24 hours increasing the toll to 149. (ANI)

