Five more COVID-19 cases in West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Five more people were tested positive for coronavirus in West Bengal, taking the total number of cases to 27 in the State, Health and Family Welfare Department of West Bengal said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Five more COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in West Bengal taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 27. Three people were also declared as 'cured' today," it said.

"One female and four males, admitted in five different facilities have tested positive. One of them had contact with suspected case. Rest were tested as cases of severe acute respiratory illness," the statement added.

A 48-year-old female who tested positive for COVID-19 expired in a government hospital on March 30.

Among the five cases, a 57-year-old man who is a resident of Belghoria in North 24 Pargana district, has been admitted in a private hospital. He has no travel history. (ANI)

