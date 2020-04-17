Five more COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra's Srikalahasti

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Five more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Srikalahasti, taking the total cases in the town to 10.

The five new cases include three men and two women. One patient had returned from Delhi while a woman is a contact of the person, who had already tested COVID-19 positive.

It is yet to be ascertained how the other three contracted coronavirus, officials said, adding that the new patients have been sent to a quarantine centre in Varadayyapalem.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has reached 534, including 500 active cases, according to the state health department on Thursday. (ANI)

