Five more COVID-19 hospitals launched in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 20 (ANI): Five COVID-19 hospitals were launched in Odisha on Monday to strengthen the state's preparations in the fight against the highly infectious virus.

According to a press release, Patnaik interacted with the doctors and health workers during the launch. Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi and Odisha Health Minister Naba Das were also present at the launch programme.

The five COVID-19 hospitals have been set up in Sundargarh, Bargarh, Angul, Jagatsinghpur and Nabarangpur districts and have a bed capacity of 825. With this, the COVID-19 hospitals in the state are now functional in 26 districts with a bed capacity of 5,000.

As per the release, Patnaik had earlier instructed to open a COVID-19 dedicated hospital in all 30 districts, which would provide specialised treatment to the patients free of cost.

Speaking at the inauguration programme, Patnaik said: "It is a war we have to win. Odisha has established COVID-19 hospitals with 5000 beds in a record time within 30 days."

He appreciated the efforts of the district administrations in the establishment of the hospitals, and the efforts of doctors, health workers and their family workers.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan appreciated the efforts of the state government in the fight against coronavirus, stating that Odisha is a leading state in fighting COVID-19 and has put in place a robust health mechanism. He further expressed confidence that Odisha will be successful in containing the virus outbreak.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also appreciated the steps taken by the state government, and informed that NALCO and MCL employees have contributed Rs 2.5 crore to the Odisha CM's Relief Fund.

Odisha has reported 68 coronavirus cases, out of which 24 patients have been discharged, as per the latest report by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

