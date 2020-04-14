Five more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 14 (ANI): Five COVID-19 patients from Bhubaneswar have recovered and tested negative, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Odisha government.

"It is indeed a pleasure to share that another 5 COVID-19 patients, all from Bhubaneswar, have recovered and tested negative for COVID-19," read an official release on Monday.

According to an update by the Department of Health, on April 13, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Odisha stood at 41, and one death was reported due to the disease.

A total of 13 persons have been cured and discharged out of the 55 who tested positive for COVID-19 in the State.

A total of 4,170 samples have been tested for infection throughout the State, as per the Odisha government. (ANI)

