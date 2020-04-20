Five more Delhi Police personnel test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Five more personnel from the Chandni Mahal police station have tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Delhi Police said.

With this, a total of 8 personnel from the police station have so far tested positive for COVID-19.

Security was deployed in Chandni Mahal, hours after it was declared as one of the containment zones late on April 10 by the Delhi government.

The administration has sanitised the entire area and is providing door-to-door delivery of the essential commodities to the residents.

With 110 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths in the national capital on Sunday, Delhi's count of coronavirus positive cases crossed 2000 mark. (ANI)

