Five more departments brought under Odisha govt's 'Mo Sarkar' initiative

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Five more departments have come under the fold of 'Mo Sarkar' initiative of the Odisha government on Wednesday, taking the total number of departments under it to 27.

School and Mass Education, Rural Development, Energy, Higher Education and Science and Technology were the five departments that were brought under the ambit of the initiative today. Five other departments, namely Water Resources, Cooperation, Fisheries and ARD, Social Security and EPD and Textiles Handloomwere, were added on Monday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called upon the public servants to respect and fulfil people's will.

"I am sure, all the departments have made adequate preparedness with appropriate training of officials and proper feedback mechanism. Training programmes need to bring about conceptual clarity among the employees. It would be easy to follow the mandate of Mo Sarkar once basic understanding of the initiative is gained," said Patnaik.

"Our Constitution starts with 'We the People'. The people of this great nation have given us this Constitution and given us the responsibility to run the government on behalf of them. We are 'Not Them'; We are 'On Behalf of Them'. We are obligated to fulfil certain responsibility given to us by the people. Let all of us be very very clear about this," he added.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy in his welcome address said that Mo Sarkar is a flagship programme of the State Government that reflects the vision of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

"Mo Sarkar is a unique experiment to realise the spirit of democracy. The success of this programme will certainly lead the way to other democratic institutions," he added.

Ministers of various departments that were included in Mo Sarkar today also spoke on the occasion.

They said that their departments were fully prepared to fulfil the mandate of Mo Sarkar. Appropriate training programmes, orientations and feedback mechanisms have been put in place for the proper functioning of the initiatives, they added. (ANI)