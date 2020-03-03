Five more departments come under Mo Sarkar

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Five more departments, namely Water Resources, Cooperation, Fisheries and ARD, Social Security and EPD and Textiles Handloom joined the ambit of Mo Sarkar initiative of the Odisha government on Monday.

With this the total number of departments under Mo Sarkar is now 22.

Launching the inclusion of these five departments in the initiative, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called upon officers to respect the will of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "People are the life force of a democratic system. Government is a reflection of the will of people which is constituted to meet their aspirations. It is therefore imperative that public servants must uphold the dignity of the people whom they are supposed to serve and respect their will. Service to the people is not merely a slogan but has to be a culture which each government servant must imbibe and display at all times."

The Chief Minister added that the objective of all the departments must be to ensure that every citizen coming to the office for any reason leaves with satisfaction. He must feel that his visit was purposeful, he received due respect and he develops a conviction that the entire government machinery is working for the benefit of people like him.

"Upholding the self-respect and dignity of our people will help every public servant earn their respect and make governance people-friendly. I believe all of you have got the message very clearly. As public servants, you have a responsibility to ensure that every citizen of my State speaks from his heart that it's truly Mo Sarkar," Patnaik added.

All the five ministers of the departments that were included also spoke on the occasion.

Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das said facilitation centres have been opened in all the offices and his department is fully prepared for Mo Sarkar.

Cooperation Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said that help desks have been set up at different offices of the Cooperation Department to assist people. (ANI)

