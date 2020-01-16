Five more detained J-K political leaders released

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Five more Jammu and Kashmir political leaders, who were detained post the abrogation of Article 370, have been released.

On January 10, as part of moves to progressively release detainees in Jammu and Kashmir, the government revoked the detention warrants of 26 persons detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Last year in December, some Jammu and Kashmir leaders who were detained were released.

Several mainstream leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti are under detention following the abrogation of Article 370. (ANI)

