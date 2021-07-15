Five more Zika virus cases reported in Kerala, tally rises to 28

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 15 (ANI): Five more people in Kerala have been diagnosed with the Zika virus, taking the state's case tally to 28, health minister Veena George informed on Thursday.

Of the five new cases, two have been reported from Anayara, and one each from Kunnukuzhi, Pattom and East Fort.

As part of efforts to reduce the spread of the mosquito-borne disease, the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and other district administrations have intensified preventive activities.



"They will do fogging for the next seven days and a control room has started functioning from the DMO office," George had told reporters yesterday.

A Zika Virus cluster had been identified within a three-kilometre radius of Anayara locality in Thiruvananthapuram, the health minister informed on Wednesday.

The first case of the virus was reported in Kerala on July 9.

A high alert has been flagged in all districts regarding the mosquito-borne virus. (ANI)

