Five Naxals arrested from Jharkhand's Latehar

Latehar (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Five Naxals were on Saturday arrested by Latehar Police from the Titir Mahua forest in the Balumath police station area.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Karthik Ganjhu, Jageshwar Ganjhu, Ranjit Ganjhu, Pappu Ganjhu, and Rooplal Ganjhu.

According to Latehar SP Prashant Anand, the police received secret information that an organisation, Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) was travelling in the border areas of Balumath and Lavalong police station area, following which a raiding team was led by Anand.

When the team reached the forest, they witnessed some armed squads fleeing after seeing the police, after which all were arrested.

The police also recovered police carbines, three rifles, 423 bullets and Naxalite leaflets, which were allegedly stolen from the police.

On December 30 last year, dozens of TPC Naxals reached a railway track construction site in Latehar and set the construction vehicles and machines on fire.

Hand-written letters were found on the spot, which threatened of bigger incidents if the organisation was not informed of such construction activities. Since the incident, the police have been on a constant outlook for the Naxals. (ANI)

