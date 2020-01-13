Five Naxals arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu

Palamu (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Five Naxals were arrested here following raids by police on Friday.

They belonged to the Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) and Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC).

In a press release, police said, "Raids were conducted and an extremist of the TPC was nabbed. After his interrogation, further raids were conducted in forests area and four others extremists of TPC and TSPC were arrested." (ANI)

