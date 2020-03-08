Five new cases of coronavirus in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Five new cases of coronavirus have been reported from the Pathanamthitta district in Kerala, said Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 39.

All five positive cases have been admitted to isolation wards. Out of five, three recently returned from Italy and two more got the disease in the district, she informed during a press conference.

"We are tracing their contact history. They are under medical supervision," she said.

"People coming from other countries should show responsibility and get a medical checkup done as they reach India," she adds. (ANI)







