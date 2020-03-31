Five new cases of coronavirus reported from Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Five new cases of coronavirus have been reported from Maharashtra, according to the state Health Department.

Out of the five new cases, four have been reported from Mumbai and one has been reported from Pune. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen up to 230.

India has recorded 1,117 active COVID-19 positive cases. So far, 32 people have died of COVID-19. (ANI)

