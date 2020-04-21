Five new containment zones in Delhi, count reaches 84

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): With five new containment zones added by the Delhi Government in the last 24 hours, the total number of containment zones in the national capital has risen to 84, as of Monday.

The five new areas include Lane 24-28 of Tughlaqabad Extension, Block - G of Jahangirpuri, Flat number 265 to 500 of Sanjay Enclave, Block 34 of Trilokpuri, and Block AF of Shalimar Bagh.

The containment zones are areas where cases of COVID-19 are detected.

The containment operation includes sealing off the area with police barricades and shutting the entry and exit with tin walls. No one is allowed to enter or exit a containment zone and checking is intensified.

To get de-sealed, such areas should not report any COVID-19 case for 28 consecutive days. (ANI)

