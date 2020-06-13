Five new COVID-19 cases in ITBP, active tally at 29

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 29, officials said on Saturday.

As per ITBP's bulletin, 195 personnel have recovered from COVID-19 till date.

India's COVID-19 tally today witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,458 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,45,779 active cases 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,884 deaths. (ANI)

