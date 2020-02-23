Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Five people were airlifted from Lahaul-Spiti district by special helicopter service started by the state government on Saturday.
Ashok Kumar, Liaison Officer (State Helicopter Services) said that the people were dropped at Bhunter airport in Kullu district. (ANI)
Five people airlifted from Lahaul-Spiti district by special helicopter service
ANI | Updated: Feb 23, 2020 06:23 IST
