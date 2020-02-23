Visuals from Lahaul-Spiti district
Five people airlifted from Lahaul-Spiti district by special helicopter service

ANI | Updated: Feb 23, 2020 06:23 IST

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Five people were airlifted from Lahaul-Spiti district by special helicopter service started by the state government on Saturday.
Ashok Kumar, Liaison Officer (State Helicopter Services) said that the people were dropped at Bhunter airport in Kullu district. (ANI)

