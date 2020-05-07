Five people detained for gathering at Narsingh temple to offer prayers amid lockdown in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Police on Wednesday detained five people for gathering at Narsingh Temple in Indore to offer prayers amid lockdown.

"A group of 15 people had given me a letter seeking permission to hold aarti in the Narsingh Temple. However, we had told them that it is not allowed due to the lockdown norms," said Amrita Solanki, Station House Officer (SHO), Sarafa Police Station In-charge.

She further said, "However, we found that the aarti was still being held and five people have been detained for violating the lockdown norms."

According to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, no religious congregation is allowed amid the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Indore reported as many as 18 more people in Indore have confirmed COVID-19 positive on Wednesday, taking the total count to 1,699. (ANI)

