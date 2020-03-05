Five people under observation in Andhra Pradesh

Vizag (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): Five people who have returned from Malaysia, Singapore and Baharain have been kept under observation, officials from Medical and Health Dept of the state said.

Nodal officer for coronavirus in Visakhapatnam Pardhasarathi said, "Three persons of a family who returned from Malaysia and Singapore and two others from Baharain have been kept under observation in hospital."

"Samples of 5 persons sent for tests," he added.

Airport officials said that a total of 4,300 people were screened at Visakhapatnam airport after coronavirus outbreak in china.

More than 94,000 people worldwide have been infected with the novel strain of the coronavirus, the vast majority of them in China where the outbreak originated. More than 3,200 people have died, but 51,000 have recovered after being treated. (ANI)

