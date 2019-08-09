Five persons of a family die in car accident in Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh)[India], Aug 9 (ANI): As many as five people of a family died and another sustained injuries in a road accident here on Friday.

According to Panduranga Rao, Sub Inspector (SI) of Gudluru, the accident took place on the National Highway near Mocharla village in Prakasam district.

"A family was travelling from Karimnagar to Tirupati in their own car when the incident took place. At Mocharla, the car in which the victims were travelling hit a parked lorry from behind and five people died and a boy sustained injuries," he added.

"The injured was admitted to the hospital and is out of danger. The five deceased include two men, two women, and a boy. The police are tracing out the details of the deceased and completing the formalities," Rao said. (ANI)

