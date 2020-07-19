Five planets can be seen with naked eyes before sunrise on Sunday

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): A unique opportunity will be available to all just before the sunrise on July 19, it is the chance to see as many as five planets, along with the crescent moon, with the naked eye, according to astronomer RC Kapoor.

"A unique phenomenon will happen today, in one night people will be able to see all the visible planets together. Approximately half an hour before the sunrise a bright shiny object can be seen in the sky which will be Venus. Near the horizon, the crescent moon will also be visible and close to it would be Mercury. Mercury is usually not visible to the naked eye, but if the sky is clear then it will be easily visible today," Kapoor said.

"Mars will also be visible in the middle of the sky. Also, you will be able to see Jupiter, Saturn just a few degrees above the western horizon. Therefore, you will be able to see all the five planets together in the sky. No telescope is needed for viewing this, but if you have binoculars then it can give you an added advantage," he added.

Jupiter, which the astronomer said would be the brightest object in the sky, will be close by Saturn in the western horizon and implored all people to enjoy the celestial spectacle. (ANI)

