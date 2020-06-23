Five RJD MLCs join JD(U) ahead of Bihar Legislative Assembly elections

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 23 (ANI): Ahead of the Legislative Council elections in Bihar, five Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLCs on Tuesday joined chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United JD (U) on Tuesday.

The RJD, which has eight MLCs, is now left with only three MLCs. The MLCs who defected to JD(U) are Radha Charan Shah, Sanjay Prasad, Dilip Rai, Md Kamar Alam and Ranvijay Kumar Singh.

JD (U) leader, Rajiv Ranjan Singh welcomed the five members to the party. He said, "We welcome them to the family."

Radha Charan Shah said that he decided to join JD (U) as he admired the principles of Nitish Kumar.

"There is no issue with the RJD. I have joined the JD (U) because I liked the principles and thoughts of Nitish Ji," Shah said.

JD (U) leader Ramchandra Prasad Singh said that the party welcomes the five MLC members and their presence in the party will make it strong.

"We welcome all of them as they have joined the party by their own will and it will make the JD (U) strong. The JD (U) today announced three name for MLC candidate including Gulam Gaus, Kumud Verma, Bhism Sahni," Singh said.

MLC Dilip Rai said that he was impressed with the development work in Bihar by Nitish government thus, joined the party.

"I am impressed with the development in the sector of medical, agriculture and electricity by the government and joined the party. I don't want any post and whatever work the party will give I will do it," Rai said. (ANI)