Five security personnel killed in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Five security personnel died and around 10 others injured in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday.

Chhattisgarh DGP DM Awasthi said, "Five security personnel died and around 10 others injured in an encounter with Naxals in jungles near Tarrem, Bijapur."

An emergency meeting of DGP DM Awasthi, Special DG (Anti-Naxal Operations) Ashoke Juneja and other officers is underway in Raipur over the encounter between security forces and Naxals in Bijapur in which 5 security personnel have lost their lives.



"In an encounter in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, initial reports indicate that three District Reserve Guard (DRG) and two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans have been martyred, one Naxal has also been killed, the encounter is on," said the CRPF.

Chhattisgarh Director General of Police DM Awasthi informed that the gunbattle broke out in the Tarrem area when a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

