Five special trains to start from various states for destinations in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 9 (ANI): The East-Coast Railways on Saturday said that five special trains would start from various States for various parts of Odisha.

"Five special trains will start from various States today for destinations in Odisha -- two from Ahmadabad to Khurda Road, one from Panvel (Mumbai) to Titlagarh, one from Chennai to Jagannathpur and one from Surat to Jagannathpur," said the East-Coast Railways.

These trains would be bringing back stranded migrant labourers in other parts of the country due to the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Odisha has 271 positive coronavirus cases of which 63 patients have recovered and two patients who have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. (ANI)





