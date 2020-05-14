Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Five passengers suffered minor injuries after a bus carrying 18 migrants from New Delhi to Kargil met with an accident near Damtal.
"The injured have been shifted to Jammu. A case has been registered against the bus driver at Damtal police station," Superintendent of Police, Kangra, Vimukt Ranjan said. (ANI)
Five sustain minor injuries in bus accident in HP
ANI | Updated: May 14, 2020 16:42 IST
