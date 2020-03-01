Ganderbal/Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Five terrorist associates were arrested from Ganderbal and Budgam on Sunday said Kashmir Zone Police.
"Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession," said Kashmir Zone Police in a statement.
Cases have been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Five terrorists associates arrested from Ganderbal, Budgam
ANI | Updated: Mar 01, 2020 21:20 IST
Ganderbal/Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Five terrorist associates were arrested from Ganderbal and Budgam on Sunday said Kashmir Zone Police.