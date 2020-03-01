Representative Image
Five terrorists associates arrested from Ganderbal, Budgam

ANI | Updated: Mar 01, 2020 21:20 IST

Ganderbal/Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Five terrorist associates were arrested from Ganderbal and Budgam on Sunday said Kashmir Zone Police.
"Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession," said Kashmir Zone Police in a statement.
Cases have been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

