Five workers of Dalit Youth Panther party held for attempted extortion in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): Mumbai Police arrested five workers of the Dalit Youth Panther party for allegedly threatening a businessman and trying to extort Rs 5 lakh from his company, the police said on Friday.



"Five political workers of Dalit Youth Panther party namely BhaiSaheb Jadhav (38), Aniket Ghadge (32), Kamlesh Shinde (42), Namdeo Patil (33) and Ritik Kambale (21), who were threatening a businessman and trying to extort Rs 5 lakh rupees from his company Neeraj Cement company. The accused had threatened him that if he fails to pay the money, they will disturb the ongoing work by his company," the police statement said.

The police said that an FIR was registered by Govandi police on November 11 and all five accused were arrested the next day.

"Today they were produced before a court and are remanded to police custody till November 15," the police added. (ANI)

