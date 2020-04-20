Five-year-old boy falls into borewell near Jodhpur, rescue efforts underway

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], April 20 (ANI): A five-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Jointra village of Bawadi Tehsil near Jodhpur on Monday morning while playing in the fields.

Five-year-old Rohit had come to visit his grandmother's house.

The family members informed police about the incident following which the police officials along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team have reached the spot in order to provide oxygen to the child.

The rescue operation is underway. (ANI)