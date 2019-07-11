Five-year-old girl kidnapped in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 11 (ANI): Police have begun a search for a five-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted from her residence here on Wednesday.

The search was begun based on a missing complaint filed by the parents of the five-year-old T Vaishnavi at Langer House police station.

The police examined all the CCTVs available in the area and in one of the footages, Vaishali was seen being taken away by an unidentified person from her residence in Langer House.

"We have formed a special team to rescue the child safely and the investigation is underway", the police said. (ANI)

