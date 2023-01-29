Five-year-old girl raped in Bihar's Bettiah

Bettiah (Bihar) [India], January 29 (ANI): A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 60-year-old man in Bihar's Bettiah, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Nagar police station area. Police have filed a case under section 376 (D) of IPC, POSCO Act.

Police said the incident occurred on Saturday evening when the victim girl was taken to a sugarcane field in a village by her 60-year-old neighbour and was allegedly raped.

According to the police, the incident came to light when the minor returned to her home covered with blood stains.



After the incident, the victim's parents reached the police station and filed a complaint.

Superintendent of Police, Kiran Jadhav said that the victim's father has given an application making his own neighbour an accused.

Police further informed that a special team has been constituted to probe the matter.

The accused is absconding after the incident, police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

