Five-year-old Hyderabad boy achieves Guinness world record in Taekwondo

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): A five-year-old boy Aashman Taneja has made a Guinness world record in Taekwondo for the most full contact knee strikes in one-hour non-stop.

Aashman is an incredible Taekwondo player and an athlete at a very young age. He is a USA World Open Taekwondo Silver medalist and a proud Guinness World Record holder now.

He attempted the Guinness World Record for the most full contact knee strikes in one-hour non-stop and successfully achieved more than 1200 knee strikes.

Ashish Taneja, father of Aashman Taneja said, "My son practiced a lot for the world record, he was inspired by his sister and started training earlier. He was the youngest child to achieve the record."

"My son is now practising for another Guinness world record and we hope that he will achieve it," he said.

"When my sister got two Guinness world records, I too wanted to secure the Guinness world record. She is my inspiration and so is my teacher," Aashman said. (ANI)

