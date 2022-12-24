Five-year-old kidnapped, raped in North Delhi, police release CCTV footage showing the abduction

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Delhi Police on Friday released a CCTV footage showing a man walking away with a five-year-old girl who was kidnapped from outside her house in North Delhi on December 21.

The police said the girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped in the outer area of North Delhi on Thursday.

The police said that they launched a search operation following the information received at around 8:00 pm on Wednesday about the girl's abduction.



"The police continued the search operation throughout the night. After that, around 7:00 am on Thursday morning, the child was found in a park about 1 kilometer away from the house," police said.

The accused is not arrested yet.

Police said that it was not confirmed whether the girl stayed at the park the whole night or the accused had taken her somewhere else and later left her at the park.

The police later registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and POSCO Act.

Officials said that a team consisting of at least 50 police personnel has been constituted, and they were probing the matter. (ANI)

