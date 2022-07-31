Five youths arrested for entering wild boar enclosure at Vizag Zoo

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Five youths were arrested for entering a wild boar enclosure and uploading a video with wild boar on social media at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam, according to the police on Saturday.

The youth entered the enclosure and uploaded the video on July 3 on social media. Vizag zoo officials identified the video and registered a police complaint on July 12.

Arilova Police arrested five accused in the case. All the arrested accused were identified to be residents of Marikavalasa and all are in between the age group of 19 and 21 years.



The case was booked under Wildlife Protection Act against the unidentified individuals under section 38-J for teasing animals in the zoo.

"We received a complaint of an Instagram video from Vizag Zoo authorities on July 12. We immediately registered a case and requested Instagram authorities to give full details of the uploader. They denied giving the details and deleted the video. Then we started our own investigation and finally caught them after 15 days of hard investigation in two districts," said Arilova Inspector Emanual Raju.

Meanwhile, Zoo curator Nandani Salaria said a group of boys entered the paddock area of wild boar and shot the video within a few minutes and posted it on social media.

"A group of young boys have been found to have entered the paddock area of the Wild boar enclosure. The incident has apparently happened over a span of a few minutes and the animal keeper of this enclosure would have been probably either inside the night house cleaning or cutting feed," he said.

"The youth recorded the video and uploaded it on social media for likes and shares. Later given a written complaint to the police on July 12, police arrested the youth on July 29. We are monitoring the zoo premises with 54 CCTV Cameras," the curator added. (ANI)

