Flag Foundation of India celebrates 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign with musical event in Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Amidst euphoric atmosphere, the Flag Foundation of India celebrated the 'Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Din Tiranga' campaign in the national capital.

The Centre's initiative is aimed at commemorating 75 years of India's independence.

A number of artists including the Indian Idol fame Parleen Gill and his band mesmerised the audience with their performances. Gill also launched the Flag Foundation of India's latest anthem 'Jeetega India'.

The event was organized by the Flag Foundation Of India, a non-profit body founded by Jindal Steel's Naveen Jindal to promote the National Flag.



The large crowd that had gathered to witness the event also grooved to a thrilling dance performance by the 'Vibration' dance group.



Naveen Jindal, chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Limited, who is also the founder of the Flag Foundation of India in a statement applauded the government's efforts of launching a campaign that was aimed at bringing citizens closer to the national flag 'Tiranga'.



"To see the Tiranga at all homes in India will be a dream come true for me. Displaying the national Flag is a small act of patriotism. It is equally important to draw inspiration from the flag and to live by its ideals. I really appreciate the government for taking up this wonderful campaign and for bringing necessary amendments to the Flag Code of India bringing further ease and removing hurdles in the display of the national flag. I urge everyone to make 'Har Ghar Tiranga - Har Tiranga' as our motto so that the national flag is displayed around the year," Jindal said.

The Flag Foundation of India was set up as a registered society under the Societies Registration Act of 1980, a non-profit body on June 3, 2003.



Naveen Jindal won a decade-long legal battle when the Supreme Court of India delivered the historic judgement on January 23, 2004, enabling all Indians to display the National Flag with respect, dignity and honour thus becoming a fundamental right of every citizen.



Inspired by the judgment, the 'Flag Foundation of India' was established by Naveen Jindal and Shallu Jindal with a vision to popularize the display of the Tiranga by more and more Indians, with a great sense of pride.



In an endeavour to promote the use of the national flag by the general public, the Foundation has been organising talks on the subject and has released books on the National Flag as well as CDs, and DVDs of patriotic songs rendered by noted singers of India.



Flag Foundation has also organized several Tiranga runs in Delhi and Haryana and has installed more than 90 monumental flags across India.

"We will take forward this campaign. We will raise the flag every year like this," said Karan, a member of the audience.



"It was a great event. It was a good event to imbibe the spirit of nationalism," said Deepak, another resident of the national capital.

"It is really very exciting. We are feeling very patriotic. I am feeling very good. People are enjoying it and the artists are very good. I love the ambience. Hopefully, we will come again tomorrow," said another member of the audience.

"It's looking so beautiful here. The atmosphere is so amazing. These songs bring feelings of patriotism. Because of the sacrifice of the freedom fighters, we are able to enjoy and sing today," said Renu, a resident of the city. (ANI)

