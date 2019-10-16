Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet called on US 7th Fleet Commander
Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet calls on US 7th Fleet Commander

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 02:29 IST

Yokosuka [Japan], Oct 16 (ANI): Rear Adm Suraj Berry, Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Fleet (FOCEF), on Tuesday called-on Vice Admiral William R Merz, US 7th Fleet Commander onboard the Flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19).
The two held discussions on common maritime issues at Yokosuka on October 15, an official statement read
Indian Navy Ships Sahyadri, a stealth frigate and Kiltan, an anti-submarine corvette of the Eastern Fleet, are in Yokosuka as part of Operational Deployment to South China Sea, South East Asia, East China Sea and North Western Pacific Ocean in pursuance of India's 'Act East' policy.
The US 7th Fleet was established on March 15, 1943, when the Southwest Pacific Force was renamed. Today it is the largest forward-deployed US fleet and its area of responsibility includes the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 02:54 IST

